San Luis Obispo County, CA

Paul and Ruben Flores will stand trial in slaying of Kristin Smart, judge rules

By Katie Dowd, Katie Dowd, SFGATE
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul and Ruben Flores will go to trial in the disappearance and alleged murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, a San Luis Obispo County judge ruled Wednesday morning. After a 22-day preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen determined the prosecution presented sufficient evidence to move the case to the criminal trial phase. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office argued that Paul Flores, 44, killed Smart after walking her home from a party on Memorial Day weekend 1996. His father Ruben, 80, is accused of helping him cover up the crime and bury Smart's body under the family's Arroyo Grande home. Paul and Ruben Flores have pleaded not guilty to murder and accessory to murder, respectively.

