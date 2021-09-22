CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh introduces $2M proposal to reduce Mt. Washington landslides

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Mt. Washington WPXI The downtown Pittsburgh skyline rises behind homes along Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021. (Steven Adams | Tribune-Review )

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would allocate $2 million to a project designed to mitigate landslides at Mt. Washington, where several have occurred in recent years.

Mt. Washington, well known for its views of the city below, has seen multiple landslides, which have forced the city to invest in remediation efforts and repair damaged roadways, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

In the latest effort to protect against future landslide damage, City Council introduced legislation that would provide up to $2 million for a landslide mitigation project, which would be conducted by Gannett Fleming, Inc., a local company that has designed more than 25 landslide stabilization projects over the last five years.

