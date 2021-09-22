CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Mark Zuckerberg Still Seems to Think Facebook’s Big Problem Is Bad P.R.

By Eric Lutz
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Zuckerberg has long insisted that Facebook is a force for social good, the benefits of which outweigh the harm. While he may have succeeded in convincing himself of this, many others—within the company, in Washington, and beyond—appear less persuaded, especially as ongoing issues with the platform come to be seen as features rather than bugs. Seemingly frustrated that he can’t get control of the narrative, Zuckerberg reportedly signed off last month on an even more aggressive plan to repair his company’s image.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Literary Hub

One more reason Amazon’s almighty algorithm is bad for us.

There are many reasons why an opaque and all-powerful shopping algorithm attached to the largest “store” in the history of the universe is bad for books (and people!), but here’s another one. According to this Business Insider article, when members of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s staff attempted some Covid-related searches on...
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Junger
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Donald Trump
Hutch Post

Scam alert: Don't be fooled into thinking that's your friend on Facebook

Plenty of people who are connected to the internet are catching up with friends on social media or randomly surfing the web. Unfortunately, so are scammers. They are taking advantage of social networking sites, earning victims’ trust by pretending to be someone they already know and sending out a message or two with COVID-19 news, a fundraising request or perhaps a great deal on a product.
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P R#The New York Times#The News Feed#Wall Street Journal#Politico#Sweetgreen#Republicans#Join Vanity Fair
Benzinga

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Stab At NYT Over 'Surfboard' Coverage But Ignores The Elephant In The Room

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerburg took a potshot at the New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) on Tuesday. What Happened: In a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook, Zuckerberg said, that it was “one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it's crossing the line to say I'm riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I'm pumping with my own legs.”
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Facebook overpaid the FTC by nearly $5 billion to 'protect Zuckerberg' and 'make his problems go away' after Cambridge Analytica scandal, shareholders claim

Shareholders say Facebook overpaid the FTC to protect Mark Zuckerberg, per lawsuits made public Tuesday. They alleged the $5 billion payment was made to prevent the FTC from suing Zuckerberg individually. Facebook has paid "billions of dollars ... to make his problems go away," shareholders claimed. See more stories on...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s the premier martial arts group in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But Kampf der Nibelungen, or Battle of the Nibelungs, still thrives on Facebook, where organizers maintain multiple pages, as well as on Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

In response to NYT report, Mark Zuckerberg... cracks a bad joke

Facebook has been hit with a number of scathing media investigations this month, like one revealing the company’s penchant for sending researchers totally incomplete data and another claiming the company knows it’s toxic for teenage girls. Most recently, The New York Times published an inside look at “Project Amplify,” which pushes pro-Facebook stories onto users’ News Feeds.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy