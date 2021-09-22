Mark Zuckerberg Still Seems to Think Facebook’s Big Problem Is Bad P.R.
Mark Zuckerberg has long insisted that Facebook is a force for social good, the benefits of which outweigh the harm. While he may have succeeded in convincing himself of this, many others—within the company, in Washington, and beyond—appear less persuaded, especially as ongoing issues with the platform come to be seen as features rather than bugs. Seemingly frustrated that he can’t get control of the narrative, Zuckerberg reportedly signed off last month on an even more aggressive plan to repair his company’s image.www.vanityfair.com
