Sulphur Springs, TX

Budget, Tax Rate, Utility Fees Receive Unanimous Approval From Sulphur Springs City Council

 4 days ago
Ordinance Setting Master Fee Schedule Passes On 4-2 Vote. Sulphur Springs City Council made short work of Tuesday evening’s special meeting, unanimously approving ordinances setting the budget, tax rate and utility fees for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and one authorizing updated service credits. Ordinance No. 2783 establishing a master fee schedule passed on a 4-2 vote. Although public hearings were held for each, no members of the community attended the 7;30 p.m. meeting to voice opinions regarding the seven ordinances.

www.ksstradio.com

Hospital District Board To Consider Setting FY 2021-22 Tax Rate, Budget On Sept. 28

Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors have called a special meeting Sept. 28 to consider reducing the tax rate and setting a fiscal year 2021-22 budget. According to posted notice, the board will be asked to consider lowering the tax rate from 25-cents to 22-cents for the coming year. In accordance with the modifications the 86th Legislature made to the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated, the proposed tax rate for 2021 is below both the no-new-revenue rate of $0.223198 and the voter approval rate of $0.241053.
Dike Property Owners Voice Opinions Regarding Planned Solar Facility, Property Rights, Incorporation

Nearly half of Monday morning’s Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting revolved around planned solar projects in Hopkins County, especially the one greenlit for the Dike community. Dike property voice their opinions Monday morning regarding a planned solar farm in Dike, property rights and incorporation during public comments portion of the meeting.
A Lunch & Learn With Slaton, Hall, Part of 87th Legislature’s Town Hall Visits

Approximately 50 persons took advantage of the opportunity over lunch Wednesday to hear an update directly from State Rep. Bryan Slaton and State Senator Bob Hall regarding the recent 87th Texas Legislature sessions, during a Lunch and Learn meeting. The town hall meeting on Sept. 15, 2021 was sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, with Atmos Energy and Oncor as contributing sponsors, at Sulphur Springs Country Club. Chamber CEO Butch Burney introduced the lawmakers to the audience.
