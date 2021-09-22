Budget, Tax Rate, Utility Fees Receive Unanimous Approval From Sulphur Springs City Council
Ordinance Setting Master Fee Schedule Passes On 4-2 Vote. Sulphur Springs City Council made short work of Tuesday evening’s special meeting, unanimously approving ordinances setting the budget, tax rate and utility fees for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and one authorizing updated service credits. Ordinance No. 2783 establishing a master fee schedule passed on a 4-2 vote. Although public hearings were held for each, no members of the community attended the 7;30 p.m. meeting to voice opinions regarding the seven ordinances.www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0