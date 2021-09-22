Budget, Tax Rate, Utility Fees Receive Unanimous Approval From Sulphur Springs City Council

Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors have called a special meeting Sept. 28 to consider reducing the tax rate and setting a fiscal year 2021-22 budget. According to posted notice, the board will be asked to consider lowering the tax rate from 25-cents to 22-cents for the coming year. In accordance with the modifications the 86th Legislature made to the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated, the proposed tax rate for 2021 is below both the no-new-revenue rate of $0.223198 and the voter approval rate of $0.241053.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO