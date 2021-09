30 years ago this month — on September 24th, 1991 — two albums released on the exact same day would have a significant impact on my own musical development and popular culture at large. Nirvana’s Nevermind and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory were radically different records. Nevermind was full of fire and volume. The aesthetic of the American indie / post-punk underground collided with dissatisfaction and pent-up rage of White generation Xers on Nevermind and rock music would never be the same after it. On the other side of the coin, A Tribe Called Quest captured the bohemian cool and streetwise culture of a certain subset of Black American youth who grew up in the post-civil rights era. While Nevermind would channel punk’s energy into catchy pop-rock nuggets that rang with emotional truth, The Low End Theory used sampling to call upon decades of soul and jazz to create an album that reflected a living historical continuum that connected hip hop to its musical ancestors. Both albums would change me fundamentally.

