Accidents

Firefighters call for mutual aid after straw on semi catches fire

WCIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAND, Ill. (WCIA) — DeLand Fire Protection District officials said Route 10 was temporarily closed after crews responded to straw on fire on a semi truck. In a Facebook post, firefighters said they responded to the call around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They sent five firefighters to the scene and then requested mutual aid from Weldon Fire and Mid-Piatt Fire. They also had help from Goose Creek Township as well as the Village of Weldon.

www.wcia.com

