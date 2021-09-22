Firefighters call for mutual aid after straw on semi catches fire

DELAND, Ill. (WCIA) — DeLand Fire Protection District officials said Route 10 was temporarily closed after crews responded to straw on fire on a semi truck. In a Facebook post, firefighters said they responded to the call around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They sent five firefighters to the scene and then requested mutual aid from Weldon Fire and Mid-Piatt Fire. They also had help from Goose Creek Township as well as the Village of Weldon.