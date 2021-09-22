In-Person FitWell Class: Outdoor Barre with Grace

Curious about the Alexander Technique and want to learn more? Join our Introduction to the Alexander Technique weekly class! Class will be led by Ann Rodiger, BAC Faculty, and assisted by BAC teacher training students. Classes will explore basic principles of the Alexander Technique that guide you toward finding a better balance and dynamic body posture that you will learn to apply to all of your activities. These classes will help you discover how to interact with yourself and your environment in an easier and more efficient manner. You will leave with specific ideas to help you approach your thinking and movement in your daily life. All are welcome.

