In-Person FitWell Class: Outdoor Barre with Grace
The Barre workout combines fitness techniques from Yoga, Pilates and Dance, and stresses core and total body conditioning. Strengthen and lengthen your muscles while working to the beat of the music. If you are looking to build body awareness, self-confidence and strength while having fun, this class is for you! Participants will be placed 10 ft. apart on the stage of the Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka. Masks are required throughout the class. Participants are advised to bring an extra mask, water bottle and hand towel. Participants will be asked to wipe down the bikes with provided disinfectant wipes before and after class. Registration opens online 48 hours in advance.events.wm.edu
