Run for be nice. during the 2021 Amway River Bank Run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run isn’t entirely about running, it’s also about giving back to the community and helping others. Their Charity Partners do just this! The River Bank Run teams up with various local nonprofits to raise money through running and fitness. be nice. is on the Amway River Bank Run’s special partners that work to save lives through bettering mental health and suicide prevention,www.woodtv.com
