ASU center receives grant to expand, diversify premodern critical race scholarship
Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies will use $3.5M grant to extend reach of field in both higher education and wider public discourse. In 2019, the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies at Arizona State University made a definitive statement to the academic world about the issue of race in premodern studies when it hosted its inaugural RaceB4Race conference: Not only did race exist as a social issue back then, it deserves to be reconsidered in our modern-day interpretations of classical texts.news.asu.edu
Comments / 0