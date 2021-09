The federal government, the District of Colombia, the State of Arizona and five other states filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint accuses the airlines of conspiring to coordinate flights at four major airports in order to share revenues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-11558, United States Of America et al v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO