I’ve always loved how antithetical WarioWare is to Mario Party. A slow, methodical, and carefully explained game of Mario Party can be enjoyed by just about anyone. But Wario throws you in at the deep end, a new microgame every few seconds, and instructions appearing as a single word shouted at you, as more of a dare than assistance. So, after years of experiments with control methods, cameras, and some longer-formed games over on Wii U, WarioWare returns in all its glory on a home console, and is stripped back with a focus on buttons over motion controls or touch screen gimmicks. But does this purity still breed innovation?

