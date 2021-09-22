CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

“Young Rock” Season Two Updates, More WWE Hall Of Famers To Be Portrayed

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of NBC’s “Young Rock” series starring former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is scheduled to begin filming next month in Australia. Casting for “Young Rock” season two is currently underway and PWInsider reports that they are looking for actors to portray theh following wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers from the 1980s:

