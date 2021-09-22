“Young Rock” Season Two Updates, More WWE Hall Of Famers To Be Portrayed

AEW’s Jim Ross says this week’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from New York City was the most exciting night of his Hall of Fame pro wrestling career. Ross responded to a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who tweeted the card from a Madison Square Garden live event on Saturday, September 2000. The event featured several key matches with top names and WWE Hall of Famers – Mideon vs. William Regal, Too Cool vs. Lo’Down, Gangrel vs. Steve Blackman for the WWE Hardcore Title, Tazz and Ivory vs. The Kat and Jerry Lawler, The APA vs. Bull Buchanan and The Godfather, T&A and Trish Stratus vs. The Hardys and Lita, Perry Saturn vs. Al Snow for the WWE European Title, The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Rikishi and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero and Sean Waltman, plus The Rock, Triple H and The Undertaker vs. Kane, Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle in the main event.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO