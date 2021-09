Smoked brisket will be available for a limited time across the continent. Chipotle is adding a new protein to the menu in stores across the U.S. and Canada. Beginning on September 23, diners can get smoked beef brisket in their favorite bowl, salad, burrito, or taco combination. Chipotle fans have been asking for a brisket option for the last two years. After a successful test of smoked brisket in two markets last fall the company decided to roll it out to the rest of its stores.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO