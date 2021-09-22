Wind energy can help Earth blow back climate calamity
The answer to climate change—or at least part of it—is blowing in the wind, according to research published Aug. 28 in the journal Climate. "Early action will reap dividends," said Rebecca Barthelmie, professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, in the College of Engineering. "In terms of averting the worst of climate change, our work confirms that accelerating wind-energy technology deployment is a logical and a cost-effective part of the required strategy. Waiting longer will mean more drastic action will be needed."phys.org
