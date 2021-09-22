CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wind energy can help Earth blow back climate calamity

By Cornell University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe answer to climate change—or at least part of it—is blowing in the wind, according to research published Aug. 28 in the journal Climate. "Early action will reap dividends," said Rebecca Barthelmie, professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, in the College of Engineering. "In terms of averting the worst of climate change, our work confirms that accelerating wind-energy technology deployment is a logical and a cost-effective part of the required strategy. Waiting longer will mean more drastic action will be needed."

phys.org

Comments / 2

Related
southernminn.com

Big solutions you can help bring about, to combat climate change

In this, the final article in this climate series, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal gov’t. to enact non-partisan, BIG solutions for climate change. There are many different solutions being discussed at the national level, but scientists and economists tell us that the solution...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Our climate projections for 2500 show an Earth that is alien to humans

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change — such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels — by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. Every few years since 1990, we have evaluated our progress through the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) scientific assessment reports and related special reports. IPCC reports assess existing research to show us where we are and what we need to do before...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
Phys.org

Research reveals potential of an overlooked climate change solution

Earlier this month, President Biden urged other countries to join the U.S. and European Union in a commitment to slashing methane emissions. Two new Stanford-led studies could help pave the way by laying out a blueprint for coordinating research on methane removal technologies, and modeling how the approach could have an outsized effect on reducing future peak temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Comment: Carbon offsets can lead to a lasting climate and energy marriage

Climate and energy are inextricably linked. Whether analyzing the climate impact of our energy resources or finding new ways to reduce emissions, we cannot ignore one in a discussion of the other. This has made for contentious policy debates between prioritizing a robust energy supply to meet the needs of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently

A busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. The year’s 18th named storm, Sam, has become a hurricane. Meanwhile, some residents in the parts of Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida in late August are still waiting for their power to be restored. And thousands of Texas residents endured multi-day outages after Hurricane […] The post Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

The Changing Climate’s Snowball Effect – Can New Technologies Help?

Shrinking snowpack, thawing permafrost, and shifting precipitation patterns have widespread consequences. Can new technologies—and public policies—help communities adapt?. It begins at the height of winter in the mountains, when the landscape is particularly inhospitable. The surveyors arrive on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles. Some fly in by helicopter. Others travel the backcountry for days. When they arrive at their destination, there’s critical information to collect: the depth of the snowpack and how much water it holds. For regions confronting the effects of climate change, more and more hinges on the results.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Energy Industry#Wind Turbine#Earth#Ipcc
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Are domesticated oysters less prepared for climate change?

Pacific oyster faming is a multi-billion dollar industry, but there are strong concerns about the ability of oyster larvae to develop properly and survive in future ocean acidification scenarios. A recent study from University of Gothenburg shows that long-term breeding might reduce the genetic response to experimental ocean acidification in oyster larvae. The capacity to adapt to future environments could thus be impaired.
Phys.org

Can sustainability standards effectively mitigate food system challenges?

While agrifood production is essential for feeding our growing global population, it can also contribute to environmental and social problems, including deforestation, biodiversity loss, poor or precarious labor conditions, and persistent poverty. Certification and standards can encourage use of sustainable production practices, but how effective are such programs in addressing food system challenges? A new study from a team of international researchers reviews the literature on sustainability standards and identifies a series of important questions.
AGRICULTURE
goodmenproject.com

Climate Heat Is Changing Earth’s Water Cycle

Prepare for a hotter, drier world, even in monsoon country. As global temperatures rise, in response to greenhouse gas emissions, the northern hemisphere rainy seasons are likely to arrive ever later as Earth’s water cycle reacts. And even though more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere means more fertility and more...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Exotic mix in China's delivery of moon rocks

On 16 December 2020 the Chang'e-5 mission, China's first sample return mission to the Moon, successfully delivered to Earth nearly two kilograms of rocky fragments and dust from our celestial companion. Chang'e-5 landed on an area of the Moon not sampled by the NASA Apollo or the Soviet Luna missions nearly 50 years ago, and retrieved fragments of the youngest lunar rocks ever brought back for analysis in laboratories on Earth. Early-stage findings, which use geological mapping to link 'exotic' fragments in the collected samples to features near the landing site, have been presented by Mr Yuqi Qian, a Ph.D. student at the China University of Geosciences, at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2021 virtual meeting.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Human behavior sabotages carbon dioxide-reducing strategies

For the past 150 years, humans have pumped extraordinary amounts of greenhouse gasses, such as CO2, into the atmosphere and warmed the planet at an alarming rate. To slow down climate change, societies tend to focus on two solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions: improving energy efficiency and developing and using renewable energy sources. United States President Joe Biden's climate agenda includes a large effort to upgrade buildings to be more efficient and proposes investing billions of dollars for clean energy research. But are these strategies working as we expect?
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

Daily News Lesson: How nations can help address climate change

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. Some students may find it easier to read along with the transcript or turn on closed captions/CC. Summary: The U.N. warns that unless the world acts faster than promised, Earth’s temperatures will rise to catastrophic, irreversible levels. The...
ENVIRONMENT
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Even small actions can help stave off climate change

I want to finish my education, but climate change comes first. Climate change won’t go on a hiatus and wait until I graduate high school to resume. In fact, by the time I graduate, climate change will be irreversible. Although the Review-Journal has covered certain aspects of climate change —...
ENVIRONMENT
texasborderbusiness.com

Wind energy can deliver vital slash to global warming

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Implementing advance wind energy scenarios could achieve a reduction in global warming atmospheric average temperatures of 0.3 to 0.8 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, according to new research from Cornell University. “Early action will reap dividends,” said Rebecca Barthelmie, professor in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
comstocksmag.com

Earth, Wind, and the Fire Next Time

Fire is combustion from fuel, oxygen, and heat; a simple chemical reaction. Tell that to thousands of families injured by rampaging fire that destroys lives and property every year. Due to human influence, three primary ingredients of wilderness fires are on the rise: the accumulation of biofuels in the forest, rising heat of the planet as a whole, and an ineffective political system of fire management.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy