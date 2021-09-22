CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 22nd

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA much cooler start to our Wednesday morning. Some of us may want to grab a light jacket heading out the door! Temperatures this morning will start in the low to mid 50s. We are expecting to have plenty of clear skies and sunshine through our morning. Sunrise is expected to be just after 7:30 this morning. Winds will be coming from a northeast direction around 5-10 miles per hour. By the beginning of the afternoon, we will only have a small change in conditions around the region, which will be temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s around the Concho Valley. Later today, our highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the viewing area. Winds will continue to come from a northeastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour and we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures in the 50s for lows. Tomorrow will be a slight bit different for the region. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will start the day off with sunny skies, but clouds will move in the area by the afternoon hours. Winds will also shift and come from the south around 5-10 miles per hour, which will give us the warmer temperatures. Friday and Saturday are looking to have more clouds than sun and temperatures will reflect, only reaching the low to mid 80s for highs. Heading into next week, we are looking to have more fall-like conditions, with mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the week. Scattered rain showers are also likely do develop through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. We have been in a bit of a deficit for rain totals for the month of September, however, with showers looking more favorable for next week, we could have a similar set-up like last month. Mostly dry conditions for most of the month, then a month’s worth of rain in a few days.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ozarks First.com

Monday, September 27 Morning Forecast

The weekend ended on a quiet but hotter note across the Ozarks and it’s looking like that trend will continue as we kick-start the final week of the month. South to southwesterly winds will keep our temps well above average for this time of the year with highs expected to rise back close to 90° later on this afternoon. A cold front will be skirting by to our north but that will not make it through the area which will keep the warmer air around. High pressure has been in control but it has been moving eastward which will allow our next storm system to approach from the west. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine today into tomorrow but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond our Tuesday. Highs look to remain well above average through tomorrow with readings once again around 90°. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for scattered showers and storms. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the lower 80s both Wednesday with even cooler temps on the table for our Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the upper 70s Thursday into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. If you do have any outdoor plans over the weekend, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a back-up plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest!
ENVIRONMENT
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, September 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/27/21) TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s the start of a new work week, and it will be a very warm one with highs in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph, and this will start to pump in some warmer and more moist air. A few showers will start to develop across our far Southern Louisiana Parishes starting later this evening.
WEST MONROE, LA
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terrebonne: Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Chance of rain
TERREBONNE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 27th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and will eventually increase to the 70s and 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will start off on the calm side, then become a light breeze from the south before becoming a bit more breezy with speeds up to 15 miles per hour by the beginning of noon. A bit more cloud cover by mid morning is also looking to happen today. For the second half of today, we can expect more clouds than sunshine. Winds will become more steady as a light breeze from the south with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area for highs. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for most of the area. A few spotty showers could develop, staying more to the western edge of the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Heading into tomorrow, we could see a bit of sunshine to start the day off, but isolated showers and storms are expected to develop and move around the Concho Valley by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More rain showers look to be coming this Thursday as well, as a cold front is expected to move through the viewing area. Temperatures will drop significantly with this front as well, going from 80s to 60s within an hour. We can expect showers to stick around as we head into this Friday as well. Cooler temperatures will be here by the end of the week, dropping us to the 70s for highs. The weekend will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions will definitely feel more fall-like as we get through this week and head into the beginning of October.
ENVIRONMENT
Groesbeck (TX) Weather Channel

Groesbeck Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Groesbeck: Sunday, September 26: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 27: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
GROESBECK, TX
Chiloquin (OR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Chiloquin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chiloquin: Monday, September 27: Light Rain; Tuesday, September 28: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight; Wednesday, September 29: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September
CHILOQUIN, OR
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of highs for highs and winds will be a light breeze from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Showers and possible storms are likely to stay on the western edge of the region, so Crockett and Reagan county will both have rain fall in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Tonight, we will have a few clouds in the skies around the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for lows and winds will continue to come from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we are looking to have more sunshine to start the day, then scattered showers moving through the Concho Valley in the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More showers and storms are expected to develop and move through the Concho Valley Thursday in association to a cold front moving through. Temperatures will drop sharply, going from the 80s to the 60s within an hour. The end of the week will also feel much cooler, with highs only reaching the 70s. The upcoming weekend looks to have temperatures just reaching the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, giving us the fall-like feel again.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Evansdale Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansdale: Monday, September 27: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 29: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny
EVANSDALE, IA
Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hazlehurst

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hazlehurst: Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 27: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
HAZLEHURST, MS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 27th

Isolated showers and storms moving into parts of the Concho Valley. As the upper level low to the west continues to move into our area, expect rain chances to increase throughout the week. Temperatures did get into the upper 80s for most of the area. Tonight lows will fall into the low 60s, but the increase moisture from the southeast could make the overnight lows a bit warmer than what they have been.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy