Wildlife

Watch for blue-green algae bloom

By normvance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAWFORD, Colo. – People and their pets are cautioned to avoid contact with water at Crawford Reservoir at Crawford State Park because of a blue-green algae bloom that could be harmful if touched or ingested. Samples of blooms were taken Tuesday and will be tested for the presence of increased...

Junction City Daily Union

Milford Lake exhibiting Warning levels of blue-green algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zones B and C are on Warning level due to very high toxin levels in samples...
TOPEKA, KS
sabethaherald.com

Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zones B and C are on Warning level due to very high toxin levels in samples collected on...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Telegram

Algae blooms close Barker's Island beach

The Barker’s Island swimming beach was closed Friday, Sept. 10, after city officials observed algae blooms at the beach. It’s not clear how long the algae will remain an issue. In Wisconsin, blue-green algae blooms generally occur between mid-June and late September, although in rare instances, blooms have been observed...
SCIENCE
#Algae Blooms#Green Algae#Fish#Cpw#Crawford State Park#Swa#Cdphe
Skagit Valley Herald

Warning of toxic blue-green algae in Campbell Lake

The Skagit County Health Department issued a health warning about toxic blue green algae at Campbell Lake and noted that some bloom has been seen at Beaver Lake. A water sample from Campbell Lake on Sept.7 showed high levels of the toxin Microcystin — at 21.9 mcrograms per liter. The level becomes a health concern at 8 micrograms.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ktoo.org

Massive algae bloom in the Gulf of Alaska could be good for marine life

Tiny but mighty phytoplankton live at the base of the food chain in the Gulf of Alaska. They’re a food source for small crustaceans, which in turn feed small fish, then bigger fish, then seabirds and marine mammals. Each spring and summer, a large concentration of phytoplankton blooms in the...
WILDLIFE
Wildlife
Science
Farm and Dairy

Researchers talk algae blooms, water quality programs

Algae blooms have been a problem in Lake Erie for decades. But scientists are still working on understanding all of the factors that cause them, and the best ways to fix the issue. Researchers and leaders in both the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Agency discussed updates on...
WILDLIFE
Idaho State Journal

Warnings posted of toxic algae blooms at Henrys Lake, Island Park Reservoir

A health advisory was issued for the popular fishing destinations of Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir on Thursday after potentially harmful levels of algae were found. The Eastern Idaho Public Health posted signs at entry points on both water bodies after Idaho Department of Environmental Quality took samples and found the presence of blue-green algae, a species that produces dangerous toxins.
ISLAND PARK, ID
WRIC TV

Algae bloom advisories remain in place for some parts of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is warning people about the dangers of harmful algae found in some parts of Lake Anna. The North Anna and Upper Pamunkey Branches, including Terry’s Run, of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are continuing to experience a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
RICHMOND, VA
yaktrinews.com

Harmful algae bloom prompts health advisory for Solomon Lake

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A public health advisory has been issued for Soloman Lake near Bonners Ferry due to harmful algal blooms. Health officials confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, across the entire body of water. The Panhandle Health District asks people to avoid water that...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
WHEC TV-10

Harmful algae bloom found on throughout Conesus Lake

CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDH) Friday warned that harmful blue green algae blooms have been found throughout Conesus Lake. The LCDH just Monday warned that blooms were found on the eastern shore of Conesus Lake. The LCDH reiterated Friday that the public water...
theriver953.com

VDH lifts advisory of harmful algae bloom

The Virginia Department of Health has lifted the recreational advisory due to a harmful algae bloom on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in Shenandoah and Warren Counties from Chapman’s Landing to Riverton. Approximately a 52 mile segment of the river was placed under a recreational advisory on August 10 due to widespread algal mats, which contained both cyanobacteria cells and toxins at elevated levels. Virginia Department of Health remindsthe public to be aware that while the bloom appears to have dissipated based on recent observations and testing, it is possible for algal blooms to reappear when there is adequate sunlight, nutrients and warmer temperatures to make conditions favorable for algal growth.
SHENANDOAH, VA
APG of Wisconsin

Lake Superior hit several times with blue-green algae

A decade ago, a blue-green algae bloom had never been reported on Lake Superior. Now, half a dozen blue-green algae blooms have been reported this summer across Lake Superior, including one that formed recently in Superior. But researchers say the blooms were relatively minor. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
SUPERIOR, WI
This Is Reno

Dangerous algae bloom found in Teglia’s Paradise Park

City of Reno officials are advising residents to keep themselves and their pets away from the pond waters at Teglia’s Paradise Park until further notice. The water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, and any contact with it can be dangerous. City parks and recreation staff will...
RENO, NV
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City installs system to reduce toxic algae bloom at Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has installed a new aquatic system to reduce the ongoing toxic algae bloom affecting Greenfield Lake. In August, the city said the lake was experiencing a blue-green algae cyanobacterial bloom. Cyanobacterium is an algae that is dangerous to humans and animals. Working...
WILMINGTON, NC

