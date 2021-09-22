Watch for blue-green algae bloom

The Virginia Department of Health has lifted the recreational advisory due to a harmful algae bloom on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in Shenandoah and Warren Counties from Chapman’s Landing to Riverton. Approximately a 52 mile segment of the river was placed under a recreational advisory on August 10 due to widespread algal mats, which contained both cyanobacteria cells and toxins at elevated levels. Virginia Department of Health remindsthe public to be aware that while the bloom appears to have dissipated based on recent observations and testing, it is possible for algal blooms to reappear when there is adequate sunlight, nutrients and warmer temperatures to make conditions favorable for algal growth.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO