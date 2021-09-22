Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

I've definitely seen a rise in the number of questionable calls and texts I've received in the last few weeks. For the calls, I can't say that they're ALL attempted scams since I usually recognize they're from a call center and hang up before they can give me their complete pitch. Maybe some are valid...but I'm not sticking around long enough to find out. Lately, I've been getting a lot of random texts about tracking packages I didn't order and claiming I'm entitled to refunds for things that don't apply to me. They're so obviously phony that it makes me wonder why these scammers waste their time - but I guess they wouldn't keep doing it if they weren't able to keep tricking people.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO