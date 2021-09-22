CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

By Michelle
 5 days ago
So, I saw this on a flatbed truck this morning heading east out of Bozeman. The marquee on the front of the bus labeled itself as the "Hobo Hut". Their words, not mine. Montana has become a hub for modified vehicles in the last few years. Buses, campers, vans, you name it. Do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike have created incredibly practical recreational vehicles, and some have created incredibly unusual recreational vehicles.

Reports: Amtrak train that runs through Minnesota derails in Montana

(FOX 9) - A passenger train line that passes through Minnesota has derailed in Montana, according to local and social media reports. Photos posted to Twitter by multiple users show at least one car detached and tipped over. According to local reports and the Associated Press, as many as four cars may be on their sides after the incident. The line is the Empire Builder which runs from Chicago to Seattle, passing through Minnesota before moving into the heart of the northern Great Plains and Northwestern states.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Showdown Montana 2021 Season Ski Pass Giveaway

Carve the slopes for free this ski season! Register for your chance to win a season pass to Showdown Montana Ski Area worth $500!. You have from now through Thursday, September 30th to register to win a free season pass. Then we’ll announce the winner live on-air on Friday!. It’s...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The History and Meaning of the Montana Flag

It's been modified a couple of times over the years but the flag of Montana (as we know it) was essentially born in 1905. But Montana became a state in 1889. What gives?. Believe it or not, the flag of Montana was deemed to be ONE OF THE WORST of all states and provinces. It's true. The 'deciders' were the members of the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA)...a group who study flags around the world. What do those guys know. I've always liked our flag a lot.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Craziest Off Grid Air BnB is an ‘Earthship’

I keep hearing rumors that one of my all-time favorite movies may be getting a sequel. It is a movie about two goofballs who accidentally get themselves locked in an Earthship (a.k.a. Bio-Dome.) The two struggle to not bring too much chaos to the symbiotic experiment. But, quoting Bud and Doyle, "Just because we are stuck in a bubble doesn't mean we can't cause any trouble."
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

10 Things to Know: Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous 2021

After two long, agonizing years the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous is back...but layer up because it's going to be held outside at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday night. WHAT: Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous 2021. WHERE: Gallatin County Fairgrounds (901 N Black Ave, Bozeman) WHEN: Friday, September 24, 2021. TIME:...
BOZEMAN, MT
imbibemagazine.com

In Montana, Michael Billingsley Grows Cider Apples Where Few Others Have

“I remember driving my old shitty Ford truck way too fast, and I’m clenching the steering wheel, and my heart is beating,” recalls Michael Billingsley. “I’m just in this rage, trying to haul ass down to the orchard.”. Billingsley, owner of Billingsley Cider Orchard in Stevensville, Montana, was in a...
MONTANA STATE
Multiple Scams Around Montana Threaten to Cut Your Power

I've definitely seen a rise in the number of questionable calls and texts I've received in the last few weeks. For the calls, I can't say that they're ALL attempted scams since I usually recognize they're from a call center and hang up before they can give me their complete pitch. Maybe some are valid...but I'm not sticking around long enough to find out. Lately, I've been getting a lot of random texts about tracking packages I didn't order and claiming I'm entitled to refunds for things that don't apply to me. They're so obviously phony that it makes me wonder why these scammers waste their time - but I guess they wouldn't keep doing it if they weren't able to keep tricking people.
MONTANA STATE
Fresno Bee

Missing California engineer found dead at Grand Teton National Park, officials say

A man found dead at the base of a Wyoming mountain has been identified as Hitoshi Onoe, a 42-year-old Japanese national who worked as an IT engineer in San Jose, California. His body was discovered on Sept. 4 by another climber who was climbing up Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park, according to a Sept. 6 news release from park officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

