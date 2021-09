A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.

