How to Support Employees Who Are Coping with Trauma

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/cope-triggers-avoid-relapse/. Coping with triggers can be one of the trickiest parts of the recovery process. Triggers can come on suddenly, and the emotions that they stir up are often intense. Every person on a recovery journey will experience something that triggers them along the way. Triggers can bring a person back into an emotional state they were in before recovery. This can be very problematic for someone in recovery because it can make them want to use again.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO