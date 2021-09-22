CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Six Former Treasury Secretaries Urge Congress to ‘Move Swiftly' on Debt Ceiling

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix former Treasury secretaries urged Congress in a letter to take quick action to raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling or else risk "serious economic and national security harm." The six warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that even flirting with a first ever U.S. default could spook markets and...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Pelosi calls GOP debt limit stance 'irresponsible beyond words'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday harshly criticized Republican leaders as Washington is again locked in a high-stakes game of brinkmanship over the U.S. debt limit. "Isn't that irresponsible beyond words?" Pelosi said during an interview on ABC's "This Week." The U.S. government is poised to run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden s agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown.An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is now postponed until Thursday, amid ongoing negotiations. More immediately, the Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday's fiscal year-end deadline. That package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators — all but ensuring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jack Lew
Person
Steven Mnuchin
Person
Timothy Geithner
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

US debt limit could be reached in mid-October, analysis shows

The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Debt Crisis#National Debt#House#The Treasury Department#Congressional#Administration#Americans#Gop#Senate#Cnbc#Wall Street Journal#Goldman Sachs#Standard Poor#Democrats#Republicans
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Midland Reporter-Telegram

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy