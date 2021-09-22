Some Kaiser Permanente staff could vote to strike soon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some staff — including much-needed nurses — at Kaiser Permanente is preparing to vote on authorizing a strike. Joining members of multiple unions in the country, Kaiser Permanente staff represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals could vote on the strike within weeks. Four OFNHP-Kaiser contracts comprised of approximately 3,400 healthcare workers all expire this Sept. 30 — at which point any unit can hold a vote.www.koin.com
Comments / 0