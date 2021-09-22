Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark debuts on Food Network September 27
The Sweetest Place On Earth is the star of the show this Halloween season, bringing extra sweet fun to families nationwide. Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark makes its debut on Food Network Monday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT – but that’s not all! As the star of the show and one of the top Halloween destinations, Hershey, Pa. is offering chocolate lovers unique new twists on iconic Hershey treats inspired by the show – for a limited time only!stories.hersheypa.com
