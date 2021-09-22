CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million in Nicole Young’s Attorney Fees

By Autumn Hawkins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dre is now being ordered to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, $1.55 million in attorney fees, per Page Six. 1 million will be allocated towards her lawyer and the other $550,000 towards other fees associated with the case. The outlet states, “Young and her lawyers had previously said...

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 24 years before she officially pulled the plug last June amid “irreconcilable differences.” But the divorce proceedings have been anything but simple. The former couple is currently entangled in a contentious battle over a prenuptial agreement Young believes should be deemed null and void, while Dr. Dre wants it to remain intact.
Dr. Dre has to shell out more money in his ongoing divorce battle from his ex-wife of 25 years, Nicole Young. Initially, After the music producer and executive was ordered to pay Young nearly $300k a month in temporary spousal support. Now, a judge has ordered the Beats by Dr. Dre maven must pay Young's attorney's fees. Per The Blast, Dre has to pay $1.55 million for the attorney fees, and an additional $555k for any other court-related costs.
