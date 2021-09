Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO