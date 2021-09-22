CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Otero County through 745 PM MDT At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over High Rolls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Silver Lake, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Karr Canyon and Dry Canyon. This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sierra A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIERRA COUNTY At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northeast of Engle, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salinas Peak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sierra A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SIERRA AND NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Northrup Landing, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northrup Landing and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sierra A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SIERRA AND NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Jornada Range, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northrup Landing, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dona Ana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SIERRA AND NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Jornada Range, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northrup Landing, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Central Highlands; Upper Tularosa Valley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Bingham, or 25 miles northwest of Carrizozo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Socorro County. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 30 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Deeper Water#Coastal Pender
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SIERRA AND NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Jornada Range, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northrup Landing, Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Deland Park Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Bayview Beach in Milwaukee Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 17:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Socorro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN SOCORRO COUNTIES At 528 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Bingham, or 29 miles west of Carrizozo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bingham. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 27 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 17:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Luna County through 615 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Deming, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Akela, Rock Hound State Park, Uvas Valley and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 87 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LUNA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Northern Dona Ana County; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Otero and east central Dona Ana Counties through 515 PM MDT At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Jornada Range to 4 miles east of Dona Ana. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Las Cruces, White Sands National Monument, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Dona Ana, Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs, Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and Lake Lucero. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SIERRA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 16:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dona Ana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pima County through 515 PM MST At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of San Isidro, or 11 miles north of Sells, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Isidro, San Pedro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 128 and 147. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy