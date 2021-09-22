Best games that should be on the rumored Nintendo 64 emulator

PlayStation 4 emulation is still in its infancy, and you’d be forgiven for thinking we’re many years off from PS4 games being completely playable on your PC. While there’s still a lot of work to be done to make that happen, PS4 emulation seems to be progressing quite nicely. A Linux-only in-development PS4 emulator called Spine has shown some amazing progress lately, and the latest builds can actually boot some games. The emulator still has many bugs, but having only been in development for a little over two years, the list of titles that make it in-game is a lot bigger than you may expect.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO