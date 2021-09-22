CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

2 Clayton County schools, now virtual, return to in-person learning next week

By Nicole Bennett
 4 days ago
Two Clayton County schools— Sequoyah Middle and Forest Park High—now virtual because of COVID-19 infections, pivot back to face-to-face classes on Monday, as Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley says viral numbers keep dropping.

So far this year, Dr. Beasley says they have seen some 1,500 COVID cases—mostly students.

Dr. Morcease Beasley and ASL interpreter Samuel T. Gonzalez

He adds that the school district has pivoted 20 schools to virtual learning, and they have also quarantined nearly 2,400. However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Clayton County schools.

“We’re pleased that the data is improving,” Dr. Beasley tells 95.5 WSB.

>>Listen to WSB Reporter Veronica Waters’ on-air report, with comments from Dr. Beasley below.

Dr. Beasley also explains that a pivot to virtual learning can involve one individual to an entire school, but data shows that last year’s closures led to a lot of learning loss.

He believes face-to-face is best for students: “It’s our responsibility to ensure that students are safe and that they’re learning, and right now, face-to-face is that method.”

While the district’s schools will have on-site COVID testing and vaccinations, Dr. Beasley says they are not requiring the shots.

He adds that they are offering incentives for school staff who show proof of vaccination by September 30th: $500 for full-timers and $250 for part-timers.

