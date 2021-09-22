CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Soho Said Other Companies Were Interested But She Wanted To Go To AEW

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

In an interview with TSN, Ruby Soho revealed that there were other companies interested in her after she left WWE, but added that she only wanted to go to AEW. Here are highlights:. On the emotion of her AEW debut: "When I heard them start to chant a name that...

411mania.com

