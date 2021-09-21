“It's like having my own little built-in monitor”: Nikki Lane, Scarypoolparty and Amythyst Kiah talk Gibson’s pioneering new Generation Collection of acoustics
Earlier this year Gibson announced the expansion of its famed acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana, in response to increased demand for new guitars. But in addition to more acoustics coming out of the Bozeman facility, we’re also seeing spectacular new designs. Gibson recently introduced the Nathaniel Rateliff LG-2 Western, a signature model built in conjunction with the genre-blending singer-songwriter, and now the legendary brand has unveiled a genuinely innovative new line of acoustics: the Gibson Generation Collection.www.guitarworld.com
Comments / 0