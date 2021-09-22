Omnium Gatherum face the “Reckoning” in new video

New York/Chile thrashers Pirosaint have released their new album, Know Thyself, via Digmetalworld. The record took ten years to make, which was recorded between 2013-2016 and 2020-2021 at Oily Sounds Studios NYC by Ignacio Orellana. Orellana is no stranger to the New York City scene as he’s not only known for his musicianship in drumming but is a talented photographer and videographer. You may have seen his works in outlets such as Army of One and Next Mosh. We caught up with the multi talented artist to discuss the return of Pirosaint, the group’s overall challenges, how the internet changed the music industry, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO