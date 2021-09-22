CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Omnium Gatherum face the “Reckoning” in new video

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish melodic death metal titans Omnium Gatherum have unveiled a new video for their latest single “Reckoning.” The track is taken from the group’s upcoming album, Origin, out November 5th via Century Media Records. The black & white, serene-esque clip was directed and produced by Owe Lingwall, Dreamday Media. Similar to the band’s first single, “Paragon,” the track is another continuation of the album’s ongoing theme on overcoming difficult challenges, including ones we’ve all faced with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Diss Metal Band Slipknot, Gets Dragged

Machine Gun Kelly is getting dragged on social media by Slipknot fans following his comments about the metal band at Riot Fest over the weekend. According to a report on Loudwire, published on Monday (Sept. 20), MGK was performing on the fourth and final day of the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (Sept. 19) when he threw Slipknot under the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Latto has shared her latest song, ‘Big Energy.’. Along with the new song, she has shared the accompanying music video. In the clip, chance is the central theme. The man in the visual tries his hand at the lottery, as Latto can be seen dancing and rapping against a casino background. The man is then seemingly struck by cupid’s arrow.
LOTTERY
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Kehlani – ‘Altar’

Kehlani is wasting approximately no time accelerating full speed with the campaign for her newly announced album, ‘Blue Water Road.’. For, just a day after trumpeting news of the project’s winter arrival, she has shared the video for its lead single ‘Altar.’. The bouncy jam was produced by Pop Wansel...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cold Beer#Century Media Records#Finnish#Dreamday Media#Rankki
The FADER

binki shares new video for “Landline”

FADER Label signee binki has shared the fun, animated visuals for his latest single "Landline." Lifted from his 4-song debut EP MOTOR FUNCTION, which dropped last month, Binki shared the indie-pop track's unlikely inspirations in a press release. “This song is about Batman…Not really but it does bear some similarities...
COLUMBUS, OH
metalinsider.net

Video Premiere: Headless – “Misdirection”

Heavy rockers Headless are gearing up for their new album, Square One, out this Friday (24th) via M-Theory Audio. Those who enjoy Queensryche, Judas Priest, and Helloween will not want to pass this up as their music is filled with melodic power metal and non-stop high energy. Today (20th), the band has teamed up with Metal Insider to share a video for their latest single, “Misdirection.”
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Tremonti share “Now And Forever” video

Tremonti has unveiled a video for their fourth single, “Now And Forever.” The track is taken from the group’s upcoming album, Marching In Time, out September 24th via Napalm Records:. Watch the video below and pre-order the album here:. The group will celebrate the album release with their first-ever Livestream...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Dream Theater meet the “Invisible Monster” in new video

Progressive metal icons Dream Theater are gearing up for their new album, A View From The Top Of The World, out October 22nd via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. Today (22nd), the group has unveiled a video for their latest single “Invisible Monster.” The clip was directed by William “Wombat Felch (Mudvayne, HellYeah, Crobot, Static-X, Nefarious), and follows the story of an artist’s internal struggles.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
metalinsider.net

Obscura share “Devoured Usurper” video

Obscura have unleashed a video for the brutal new single “Devoured Usurper.” The track is taken from the group’s upcoming album, A Valediction, out November 19th via Nuclear Blast Records. The group’s mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments:. “Merciless, moldered and putrid alike – “Devoured Usurper” showcases a crude abrasive side to...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Faye Webster Shares New Video for “Overslept”

Faye Webster has released a new video for the song “Overslept” from her most recent release I Know I’m Funny, Haha. The new song features Japanese artist Mei Ehara, who Webster cites as the albums biggest influence. She released a statement saying:. When I was writing I Know I’m Funny...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Bands and video slots

It’s no shock to see metal bands getting some fantastic coverage within the video slot world. There are some incredible slot titles out at the moment that have great licensing deals with metal bands. While there are obviously some games out there that are just using the license to bring in players, there are some that have worked hard to create games that are absolutely top shelf. We have taken a look at some of the best metal band video slots on the market right now.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinsider.net

A conversation with Pirosaint drummer/ NYC photographer/videographer Ignacio Orellana on new album ‘Know Thyself’

New York/Chile thrashers Pirosaint have released their new album, Know Thyself, via Digmetalworld. The record took ten years to make, which was recorded between 2013-2016 and 2020-2021 at Oily Sounds Studios NYC by Ignacio Orellana. Orellana is no stranger to the New York City scene as he’s not only known for his musicianship in drumming but is a talented photographer and videographer. You may have seen his works in outlets such as Army of One and Next Mosh. We caught up with the multi talented artist to discuss the return of Pirosaint, the group’s overall challenges, how the internet changed the music industry, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
metalinsider.net

Video Premiere: Fight The Fade – “Buried”

Midwest electronic rockers Fight The Fade featuring vocalist Zene Smith, guitarists Tyler Simpson and Bryan Conway, bassist Trevor Taylor, and drummer Alyssa Worth have teamed up with Metal Insider to premiere a lyric video for their new single “Buried,” via electronic rock label FiXT. The track is one brutal reminder about leaving the past behind, as the group explains:
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Ingested sign with Metal Blade Records

British death metal giants Ingested have signed with Metal Blade Records. The group are currently working on new music as vocalist Jason Evans expresses his excitement:. “Metal Blade Records is a legendary label, with a roster of legendary artists and we are very proud to say that after 15 years as a band, we now stand amongst them. We are super excited about this next step in our journey and can’t wait to bring you more music, more videos and more shows than ever before, worldwide. Welcome to the Metal Blade era of INGESTED!”
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Antiqva Release Music Video for “Anadem Gyre”

Chamber black metal band Antiqva has released its first music video. The clip is for ethereal second single “Anadem Gyre,” which was previously only released as a bonus track in 2020 for the vinyl edition of their debut single “Funeral Crown.”. “We’re pleased to reveal our debut music video, “Anadem...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Giveon – ‘For Tonight’

Giveon may have scored one of the biggest R&B hits of the year with his breakthrough single ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ (featured on the GRAMMY-nominated project ‘Take Time‘), and later a Hot 100 #1 single as assistant on Justin Bieber‘s enduring hit, ‘Peaches,’ but that doesn’t mean he’s resting on his laurels.
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinsider.net

Exclusive Album Stream: Tarah Who? – ‘Supposedly A Man’

Grunge punk duo Tarah Who? Are gearing up for their new album, Supposedly A Man, out tomorrow (24th). The due follows the group’s 2020 EP, 64 Women, dedicated to 64 women detained in an immigration detention center in downtown LA on November 19, 2014, alongside vocalist Tarah Carpenter. Now, the project is ready to unleash their new album, which continues vital subjects involving gender equality, immigration reform, and more. Today (23rd), the duo has teamed up with Metal Insider for an exclusive early album stream.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Gaahls WYRD streaming new song “The Humming Mountain;” reveal details for mini-album

Dark metal outfit Gaahls WYRD have announced they will release a five-song mini album, The Humming Mountain, on November 5th via Season of Mist. To celebrate the mini-record announcement, the group has unveiled the title track. Three of the tracks were originally planned to appear on the group’s latest full-length effort, 2019’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited, but were later shelved as Gaahl believed it didn’t conceptually fit with the record. Gaahl eventually teamed up with guitarist Lust Kilman (Ole Walaunet) and producer Iver Sandøy to revisit the songs, and overall complete the mini-album.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Dave Ellefson and The Lucid release their second single “Damned”

The Lucid is a new project involving former Megadeth bassist and founding member Dave Ellefson, vocalist Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge, guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller of Fear Factory. The band will reveal their self-titled debut album on October 15 on SpoilerHead Records. The group released “Damned,” the second single from their upcoming debut record, produced by Heller.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy