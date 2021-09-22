Omnium Gatherum face the “Reckoning” in new video
Finnish melodic death metal titans Omnium Gatherum have unveiled a new video for their latest single “Reckoning.” The track is taken from the group’s upcoming album, Origin, out November 5th via Century Media Records. The black & white, serene-esque clip was directed and produced by Owe Lingwall, Dreamday Media. Similar to the band’s first single, “Paragon,” the track is another continuation of the album’s ongoing theme on overcoming difficult challenges, including ones we’ve all faced with during the COVID-19 pandemic.metalinsider.net
