Manhattan, KS

RCPD Report: 9/22/21

By KMAN Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan on September 21, 2021, around 9:23 a.m. Officers listed a 22-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his matte black Palomar GT Hardtail bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

