killOrphanFiles()

My thanks to this week’s sponsor at MacSparky, SaneBox. SaneBox is just one of my secret weapons that gets me to Inbox Zero. Not all emails are urgent, and there are others that I do need to act on, but not until later. For these kinds of items, I am thankful for SaneBox’s SaneSnooze folders. SaneSnooze folders allow you to defer email until a future time. An email message I don’t have to deal with right now isn’t left as an unread distraction email in my Inbox. Instead, with SaneSnooze I can move the email out of my Inbox and schedule it to appear when I want to deal with it. For instance, I can move tomorrow’s meeting agenda to my SaneSnooze folder @SaneTomorrow so I can look at it on the day of the meeting. I can move a bill pay reminder to my SaneSnooze folder @Snooze30th so I can remember to pay my bills that are due at the end of the month.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO