Galt, CA

 4 days ago

Calendar items for the About Town section of The Galt Herald will be accepted for all local nonprofit events held for the community, and for nonprofit fundraising events at the discretion of the editor. Calendar items must be received by 12 p.m. on Monday to ensure publication in the Wednesday edition. All items must be received in writing or via email and must include a contact phone number. Any items received after noon on Monday are not guaranteed publication in the coming Wednesday edition of The Galt Herald. For more information, call 209-745-1551.

NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hill

This week: Democrats hit make-or-break moment for Biden

Democrats are facing a crucial week that could have big reverberations for President Biden ’s presidency, as they balance must-hit deadlines and the fate of the heart of their legislative agenda. Democrats are juggling three bills that would be massive fights on their own: An end-of-the-month government funding fight, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

