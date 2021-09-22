Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is the new flagship with Windows 11

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are already rolling out to some users. The official news today begin with Apple once again and the best deals for the day are still down in the description.. As announced last week at their California Streaming Event, the public release of iOS 15 is happening today so, check your device if you haven’t. If you can’t update right now but want to make sure if your device is eligible, we’ll have a full list in the link in the description. Basically if you have an iPhone 6S or older you should be okay which seriously keeps making every Android OEM look bad. Of course that also goes for iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 but, we still have no date for macOS Monterey. Features for iOS 15 include Improved FaceTime calls, Tools for Focus, redesigned notifications, New Privacy Features and more. Now, iPadOS 15 is what iPadOS 14 should’ve always been.. Like finally widgets on the home screen? If you want more information on what all of these updates bring, I’ll link to our WWDC video for details.. And yes, we’ll let you know when macOS Monterey is available. Let us know in the comments if you upgraded, and stay tuned to my social media, I’ll let you guys know if I have any issues. Which so far extends to Garmin watches not getting notifications in Focus Mode.

