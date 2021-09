Band herald fourth studio album with energetic first single and title track. The Lumineers have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new album, Brightside, arriving Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the US & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. The 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated band’s fourth studio album is heralded by the premiere of the vibrant first single and title track, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official visualizer is streaming now at YouTube. The Lumineers will further celebrate the announcement with the debut live performance of the track tonight (Mon, Sept 20th) on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO