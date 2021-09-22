API Finally Pushes Back Against Dem Plan to Regulate & Tax Methane
The leftist Democrats in Congress (and The White House) are not content to use a single barrel shotgun in its attempt to murder natural gas use in the U.S. They’ve brought out the double barrel shotgun. The federal government is proposing, under the Biden EPA, sweeping new methane emission regulations. The regulations are far worse than anything even in the Obamadroid era. That’s barrel number one. At the same time, the Dems intend to slap an insanely high new tax on methane in their so-called budget reconciliation bill. That’s the second barrel.marcellusdrilling.com
Comments / 0