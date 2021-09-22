CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

API Finally Pushes Back Against Dem Plan to Regulate & Tax Methane

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leftist Democrats in Congress (and The White House) are not content to use a single barrel shotgun in its attempt to murder natural gas use in the U.S. They’ve brought out the double barrel shotgun. The federal government is proposing, under the Biden EPA, sweeping new methane emission regulations. The regulations are far worse than anything even in the Obamadroid era. That’s barrel number one. At the same time, the Dems intend to slap an insanely high new tax on methane in their so-called budget reconciliation bill. That’s the second barrel.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

ETF industry heavyweights push back on proposed US tax change

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. BlackRock and State Street have criticised a bill proposed by a senior US lawmaker that would strip exchange traded funds of a key tax advantage that has helped fuel the industry’s momentous growth.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Api#Dems#Democrats#The White House#Biden#Obamadroid
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow shreds Democrats' 'reckless tax, spend and regulate plan'

So, my overall take on the reconciliation info coming out of the House is quite simple: go woke, go broke, and this whole reckless tax, spend and regulate plan will inflict great damage on the blue-collar middle-class workforce, jobs, wages and prosperity—great damage. I love it today when Secretary of...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Senate Republicans just got some great 2022 news

(CNN) — Before most of you were up on Friday morning, Senate Republicans got a very good piece of news: Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he was running for an eighth term. "It's 4 a.m. in Iowa so I'm running," Grassley tweeted, accompanied by a video of him, well, running. "I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I'm running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own. Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn't given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the U.S. hadn't delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion. Erdogan's comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast Sunday.NATO...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy