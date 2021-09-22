M-U Capital Spending Down 19%, Production Up 4% in 2021

Here we go again. Although we understand self-interest and wanting to protect one’s profit margin, we continue to be distressed that some of the biggest chemical companies in the world (meaning in the U.S.) are actively trying to block LNG exports. Why? They want the natural gas they buy (in very large quantities) to be as cheap as possible. In April 2017, Big Chemical–companies like Dow Corning, BASF, Eastman Chemical and others–via their trade association Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA), launched an effort to try and persuade Energy Secretary Rick Perry and the Trump Administration to create barriers to exports of natural gas (see Big Chemical Selfishly Wants to Block NatGas Exports). That went nowhere, so the IECA is trying it again, this time with the Biden administration.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO