6 Easy Home Upgrades to Breathe Life Into Your Living Space

This 6 bed, 7 bath home (8th bath in detached garage) has been custom built with high quality finish throughout. As you enter the front door, you will be met with 19' ceilings straight into the main living room under the open upstairs walkway. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, a food pantry, a double oven (cook top has a pop up exhaust fan) and a commercial grade sub zero refrigerator, and heated floors. An angled center island with pendant lights, and an open view into the living room. All full bathrooms throughout the home have heated floors as well. A door leads you out to the 14 X 32 composite deck. There is a dining area in the kitchen, as well as a formal dining room. On the main you will also find the laundry room, an office, the master bedroom, and a second bedroom. In the master bath there are 2 walk in closets, a jetted bathtub, and a tiled shower. Upstairs there are 4 additional bedrooms, paired with Jack & Jill bathrooms, each bedroom having it's own sink area. In the lower level there is a 13 X 32 exercise room with a tornado safer area in the back, and a bathroom. A 15 X 46 family room with a pool table, and this room has also been plumbed for a wet bar. There is a walkout to a built in gas grill and a fenced in area of the back yard. There is a path that leads to the pool that has been fenced off separately for the 20 X 40 in ground pool. There is a 3 story high detached 2 stall garage, and the lower level holds the bathroom & kitchenette for entertaining by the pool. This garage was poured to the roof line, and is both heated and cooled. The home is equipped with the Nest thermostat and Nest smoke detectors, and an air exchanger. There are many nice trees on the back of the property to give this home a country feel. There is a lot to take in with this property, you'll want to see it for yourself. You'll be glad you did! Agent is related to the sellers. Please note that there is audio or surveillance devices at this property!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO