UEFA

Atlético CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — The power struggle among soccer institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the Super League, Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín said Wednesday. Gil Marín reiterated that Atlético is now against the Super League as it...

AFP

Klopp wants 'solution' as World Cup quarantine row returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: Player Ratings

Wasn’t challenged in goal. Athletic’s best chance came on a 50th-minute Iñaki Williams breakaway, on which the captain came out of the net and made himself big. The shot rolled harmlessly wide. –6 Trippier. Connected consistently with Marcos Llorente in the midfield. The passing between the two created chances down...
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: João Félix sent off in intense draw

Athletic Club became the second consecutive team to exit the Wanda Metropolitano with a goalless draw — though a shorthanded Atlético Madrid will be considerably more aggrieved with Saturday afternoon’s result. To start, Simeone swapped out Wednesday’s João Félix-Luis Suárez strike partnership, turning to Ángel Correa and Antoine Griezmann —...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Sam Kerr discusses Chelsea and her looming 100th cap for Australia

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr discusses the prospect of making her 100th appearance for Australia. Kerr is preparing with her Australia teammates for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland - which will be the first time the two nations will meet at this level. The match will mark Kerr's 100th...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG, Man City set to benefit from expected end to financial fair play restrictions

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League on Tuesday after a summer which underlined their status as the new superpowers of European football, and any possible restraints on their enormous spending could soon disappear along with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The story of PSG, City and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the story of the last decade in European football.
UEFA
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
Frankfort Times

Rashford targets return for United after international break

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break, three months after his last competitive game — the European Championship final. Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
fadeawayworld.net

FIBA Legend Luis Scola Retires, Becomes CEO Of Italian Club Varese

Following another trip to the Olympics, FIBA legend Luis Scola has announced his retirement from professional basketball. While not the most popular player in the NBA, Scola was a stalwart during his days in Spain with Baskonia and was also one of the most important pieces in the Argentina team that won the Olympic gold medal.
NBA
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV today? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will be out to avenge their Champions League final defeat as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side claimed a famous triumph in Porto in May to prevent Pep Guardiola adding continental success to his considerable domestic dominance since taking over at the Etihad Stadium.Possessing two of the deepest and most expensive squads in the Premier League, the pair are tipped to perhaps be the leading contenders among four teams harbouring realistic title hopes this season.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesChelsea top the league table after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Sporting glory on hold as clubs struggle to cash in on GB’s Olympic success

Britain’s sports clubs have been battered by the pandemic, but Alex Yee is hopeful that his two Olympic triathlon medals will help rekindle desire to take part in sport. “I’ve seen so many people saying that they want to be a triathlete, and they want to go to the Olympics now – that’s amazing to see,” he said. “And I guess now the issue is: where do they go?”
WORLD
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City enter a potentially crucial eight days early in their season as they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.The Premier League champions also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and host Liverpool domestically in the near future, with Pep Guardiola confronting an increasingly concerning injury list.Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri have all had injury issues in the last couple of weeks.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesThere are fewer concerns for league leaders Chelsea, presumed by many to be the likeliest team...
PREMIER LEAGUE

