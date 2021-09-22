Tennessee Gas Pipeline & Southwestern Energy Announce M-U RSG Plan

Not only is gas so-called “responsible gas” if it’s extracted from the ground in a certain way, it’s even more “responsible” if it flows through a pipeline a certain way. That’s the theory anyway. In June of this year, Southwestern Energy announced it was working with Project Canary to certify all of its Marcellus/Utica gas production as responsible (see Southwestern Grows Certification – All M-U NatGas “Responsible”). Now Tennessee Gas Pipeline (built and maintained by Kinder Morgan) is getting into the act and will certify the way it flows its gas is responsible too.