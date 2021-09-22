CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Enviro Left Tries to Shut Down Fracking by Blocking Water Recycling

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this doesn’t prove that the environmental left isn’t really interested in the environment, but instead only in their leftist (Communistic) policies, nothing will prove it to you. A radical faction of Physicians for Social Responsibility calling itself “Concerned Health Professionals of Pennsylvania” (a false statement if ever there was one) is actively, aggressively trying to end the ability of Pennsylvania’s fracking companies to recycle wastewater (brine) that comes from naturally-occurring water deep in the ground. They figure if they can stop fracking’s green recycling program, maybe they can shut down fracking period. Sick.

marcellusdrilling.com

