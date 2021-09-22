PA Enviro Left Tries to Shut Down Fracking by Blocking Water Recycling

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Can you actually make a battery by using just rocks and water? As it turns out, the answer is yes! And you can do it thanks to the technology discovered and innovated by hydraulic fracturing. A clever company called Quidnet (based in Houston, TX) has figured out how to use the water pressure (and water) from fracked wells to spin a turbine and create electricity. Drill a hole, pump water down into it, cap it and wait, and then uncork the hole and the pressure pushes the water back out, spinning the turbine. Genius!

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO