Weekly Shale Drilling Permits for PA, OH, WV: Sep 13-19

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nice bump up (finally) in the number of permits to drill new shale wells in the M-U, although it’s a lot of wells for a relatively few well pads. Pennsylvania issued 19 new permits across five pads in both the northeast and southwest portion of the play, including 8 permits for a single Cabot Oil & Gas pad in Susquehanna County. Ohio issued just 3 new permits, all to Encino Energy for a single pad in Carroll County. And West Virginia issued a surprisingly high 18 permits to two drillers on three pads in two counties: Marshall and Monongalia.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline & Southwestern Energy Announce M-U RSG Plan

Not only is gas so-called “responsible gas” if it’s extracted from the ground in a certain way, it’s even more “responsible” if it flows through a pipeline a certain way. That’s the theory anyway. In June of this year, Southwestern Energy announced it was working with Project Canary to certify all of its Marcellus/Utica gas production as responsible (see Southwestern Grows Certification – All M-U NatGas “Responsible”). Now Tennessee Gas Pipeline (built and maintained by Kinder Morgan) is getting into the act and will certify the way it flows its gas is responsible too.
UTICA, NY
WOWK

WV, OH and KY among nation’s biggest gas price jumps

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have experienced some of the highest gas price jumps over the last week. According to AAA, West Virginia’s average gas price per gallon is $3.07, up 5 cents from last week. Ohio had the largest weekly jump in gas prices in the country, at 11 cents.
KENTUCKY STATE
Catching Up Ohio’s Utica New Well Shale Permits Reports

We suppose we should have known. In querying the same Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources (ODNR) database we’ve been querying for years (maintained by ODNR), beginning about two months ago we noticed no new permits had been issued for new Utica Shale wells in the state. A week or two here and there is not all that unusual given the downward trend in drilling new wells. But the trend went on for two months. We were suspicious. A couple of sharp MDN readers emailed to say that ODNR is producing regular reports of new Utica well permits at a different location. Doh! We wish the ODNR had posted some sort of notice about the change in not continuing to update their other database. At any rate, we’ve gone back to early July to harvest and present all of the missing Ohio new weekly permit reports below…
OHIO STATE
Shale Insight Returns In-Person on Sept. 28-30 in Erie, PA

We are fast approaching the must-attend event of the year for the Marcellus/Utica: Shale Insight 2021. Last year Shale Insight was virtual only, given the pandemic. This year the event returns to in-person, but it’s at a new location in Erie, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s Marcellus bashing has finally had the effect of driving a major conference that brings millions of dollars to the local economy out of Pittsburgh to a different venue. Congrats Peduto.
MARCELLUS, NY
OH Supremes Rule Duke Energy Can Build 14-Mile Cincinnati Pipeline

In early March MDN told you that Duke Energy had begun work on building a 14-mile natural gas pipeline near Cincinnati, OH to replace an old pipeline built in the 1950s (see Duke Energy Finally Begins to Build 14-Mile Cincinnati NatGas Pipe). It seems no sooner had work begun than another frivolous lawsuit by antis brought it to a halt. This latest case, argued before the Ohio Supreme Court, was decided yesterday. In a unanimous decision, the court rejected antis’ arguments. The pipeline can finally get built beginning this month.
CINCINNATI, OH
Antis Lobby PA to Make Drillers Pay for Plugging Wells 30 Yrs Early

Five Big Green groups (some of them funded by foreign governments) led by one of the worst–the Sierra Club–are lobbying the Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) to force PA’s oil and gas drillers to prepay the full amount to decommission wells they drill today and likely won’t be played out for at least 30, maybe as much as 50 years from now. It’s yet another attempt to make drilling for natural gas and oil in the Keystone State so onerous, so expensive, drillers will give up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Weather & Offline Cove Point LNG Cause M-U NatGas Prices to Fall

The weather turning a bit cooler along with a three-week planned maintenance outage at the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland is causing the spot price for natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica to fall precipitously. Of course the price recently, over the past few weeks, rose precipitously–so a sudden fall is not all that unusual. How much has the price fallen and how far will it go down?
MARCELLUS, NY
PA Enviro Left Tries to Shut Down Fracking by Blocking Water Recycling

If this doesn’t prove that the environmental left isn’t really interested in the environment, but instead only in their leftist (Communistic) policies, nothing will prove it to you. A radical faction of Physicians for Social Responsibility calling itself “Concerned Health Professionals of Pennsylvania” (a false statement if ever there was one) is actively, aggressively trying to end the ability of Pennsylvania’s fracking companies to recycle wastewater (brine) that comes from naturally-occurring water deep in the ground. They figure if they can stop fracking’s green recycling program, maybe they can shut down fracking period. Sick.
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan Gas-Fired Plant Nears End of Construction, Tests Begin Oct

Nearly 20 years ago Indeck Energy floated a plan to build an electric generating plant (powered by natural gas) in Niles, Michigan, not far from Chicago. In 2016 those plans got serious (see $1B Electric Plant Planned Near Chicago, M-U Connection?). Indeck finally held an official groundbreaking ceremony in September 2019 (see Delayed Michigan Gas-Fired Plant Finally Begins Construction). Construction is almost done and testing is set to begin in October.
MICHIGAN STATE
