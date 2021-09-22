Rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra color would go great with a glass of merlot

Disposable cameras? Is it the year 2000 again? Sadly, no, it’s not. We’re still stuck in the year 2021, reminiscing on the hellscape that was last year. But, we’re doing everything and anything we can to pretend we’re not. Hence, why we’re only shooting the rest of the year’s memories using disposable film cameras. You remember them all too well. For some of us, disposable cameras were the first camera we were ever trusted to use as children, while for others, we were snapping away our high school graduations and college parties alike with this worry-free pocket-buddy that was way useful before...

