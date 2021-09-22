CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra color would go great with a glass of merlot

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might feel like it's too early to start learning about Samsung's next flagship series, but that won't stop the leaks from coming anyway. We've already learned about the potential battery capacities for all three devices, alongside rumors that Samsung is bringing back a smaller display size. But if you already know you're going to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 next year, all that really matters is the available color choices — and with today's leak, we're getting our first hints about what those could be.

