Before ‘Star Wars’ … Isaac Asimov’s influential ‘Foundation’ gets an ambitious, compelling adaptation

By MIKE SCOTT
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a period of great creativity in the galaxy. For fans of “Star Wars,” in fact, it can hardly get better. Even leaving aside what you think of the recently concluded J.J. Abrams-led trilogy — some purists dismiss it; I rather enjoyed it — there’s more content than ever springing from George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

darkhorizons.com

Apple’s “Foundation” Gets A Featurette

Apple TV+ has revealed a featurette for the TV series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi novel series “Foundation” which is slated to debut with its first two episodes on Friday, September 24th. Creator David S. Goyer and actors Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Leah Harvey discuss the ten-episode series, the...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

15 Anime To Watch Before Watching Star Wars: Visions

The "Star Wars: Visions" anthology is a much-hyped Disney+ release for animation fans who are hungry to experience Star Wars in a different way. George Lucas' galaxy far, far has always paid homage to Japanese cinema, particularly the films of Akira Kurosawa films. Now, under Lucasfilm's guidance, "Visions" opens the door to artists who specialize in Japanese animation, allowing them to tell new stories in the Star Wars universe unbounded by restrictive canon, re-mythologizing the Force and its wielders in the process.
COMICS
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: Returning shows, a new ‘Wonder Years,’ and Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 20-26. Are you a franchise addict? If so, this is your week. It’s the official network premiere week! But be careful, please. Too much “L&O,” “NCIS,” “CSI,” and “FBI” can made you TIRED. (Testy, Irrational, Riled, Edgy, and Dick Wolf-ed out.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation Series#Second Foundation#Star Wars Trilogy#Sci Fi Streaming Series#Foundation
Laredo Morning Times

Apple TV Plus' 'Foundation' Is a Sharp Remix of Isaac Asimov's Sci-Fi Classic for a New Age: TV Review

“Foundation” isn’t TV’s first stab at adapting a dense, beloved book series to the screen, and it won’t be the last. But in taking on Isaac Asimov’s seminal works of science fiction, the new Apple TV Plus drama does, at least, do something rather unusual for adaptations. Instead of doing its best to faithfully recreate its source material’s most iconic characters and storylines, David S. Goyer’s “Foundation” uses Asimov’s texts as inspiration for a markedly different version (and one that, it must be said, uses Apple’s significant budget to frequently dazzling effect). Remixing Asimov’s characters, settings and themes into something more timely and fitting for television versus the page, this iteration of “Foundation” thrives most when becoming something all its own.
ELECTRONICS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Friday: True crime from Dateline & 20/20, Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ debuts

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The three-hour special follows gymnast Aly Raisman on her journey of healing, meeting with other survivors of child sexual abuse and the traumas that came with it. Through sharing and validating their stories and insights, this community of survivors are reminded that they are never alone in their journey and that there is hope. Tarana Burke, founder of the meToo movement, will exclusively hold a conversation with Aly. The third hour will be a roundtable discussion with experts and advocates — including Raisman, Anton Gunn and Rachael Denhollander — on how to help prevent child sexual abuse while providing tools on how to move forward.
NFL
/Film

Foundation Star Leah Harvey Reinvents What An Isaac Asimov Hero Can Be [Interview]

If you Google images for Salvor Hardin, a key character from Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" novel series, you'll find illustrations of white men. But the new Apple TV+ adaptation of the books modernizes the classic books in some key ways. Character development is pushed the forefront, more action is emphasized, many of the male characters are no longer male, and many of them are no longer white by default. This Salvor Hardin is a battle-hardened soldier and a brilliant leader, and is played by non-binary performer Leah Harvey.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Foundation: Why Isaac Asimov’s Estate Approved Modernizing the Sci-Fi Classic

This article contains no spoilers for Foundation. We live in an era when classic works of literature that were once thought to be “unfilmable” — particularly in the realms of sci-fi and fantasy — are now actually coming to the screen. Chief among those, and certainly a crown jewel in the annals of science fiction, is Foundation, an epic series of stories and novels by legendary writer Isaac Asimov that spans thousands of years of future galactic history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rottentomatoes.com

Foundation Stars Talk Apple TV+’s Hugely Ambitious Sci-Fi Epic: 'This Is Going to Be Emotional'

What’s potentially more ambitious and spectacular than a new Star Wars movie or series? How about taking on one of the seminal sci-fi texts that inspired George Lucas’ many journeys to a galaxy far, far away: Isaac Asimov’s Foundation books. That is just what Apple TV+ has done with its newest series, Foundation, a sci-fi drama of epic scope and deep-rooted emotion that charts a future in which warring factions and philosophies fight to lead the future of humanity. The idea for the adaptation came from The Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises story scribe David S. Goyer, who fell in love with the books as a kid after being gifted them by his father, and key to his vision was bringing the books, which reflected a post-WWII world and worldview, up to date to reflect our current times. So it is that the, well, foundations of Foundation, remain intact, but certain characters and arcs have been tweaked and fleshed out to make the story pop with currency and relevance.
TV SERIES
stljewishlight.org

Isaac Asimov’s epic ‘Foundation’ series is now a TV show. His Jewish life was complicated.

(JTA) — This Friday, following a pandemic delay, Apple TV+ will debut “Foundation,” the first-ever screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s bestselling, award-winning science-fiction book series. First announced in 2018 and produced in association with Skydance Television, the TV show is one of the Apple streaming service’s most expensive and ambitious productions to date.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Lucasfilm Made ‘Star Wars: Visions’ the Most Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Project Since ‘A New Hope’

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels. “My whole...
MOVIES
ABQJournal

Building a strong ‘Foundation’: Actor Lee Pace excited to bring Isaac Asimov series to life

Lee Pace is a fan of science fiction. Deciding whether to join the cast of “Foundation” was a no-brainer. “I had read the first book of the ‘Foundation’ series,” Pace says. “So when I heard it was being made into a series, my first thought was, ‘That’s impossible. There’s no way they’re going to be able to tell this story in a visual dramatic format.’ But then they approached me about playing Cleons, and I was proved wrong. (Writer) David (S. Goyer) cracked it. I think he figured out a way to create characters that span the story.”
CELEBRITIES

