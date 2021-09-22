Before ‘Star Wars’ … Isaac Asimov’s influential ‘Foundation’ gets an ambitious, compelling adaptation

What’s potentially more ambitious and spectacular than a new Star Wars movie or series? How about taking on one of the seminal sci-fi texts that inspired George Lucas’ many journeys to a galaxy far, far away: Isaac Asimov’s Foundation books. That is just what Apple TV+ has done with its newest series, Foundation, a sci-fi drama of epic scope and deep-rooted emotion that charts a future in which warring factions and philosophies fight to lead the future of humanity. The idea for the adaptation came from The Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises story scribe David S. Goyer, who fell in love with the books as a kid after being gifted them by his father, and key to his vision was bringing the books, which reflected a post-WWII world and worldview, up to date to reflect our current times. So it is that the, well, foundations of Foundation, remain intact, but certain characters and arcs have been tweaked and fleshed out to make the story pop with currency and relevance.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO