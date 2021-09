From all the tributes that have poured in for actor Willie Garson, it seems his most important role was "Dad." News broke Tuesday that actor Willie Garson, beloved for his roles as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, died at the age of 57. Since then, tributes have poured in from the late actor's many co-stars through the years, and they all have one thing in common: telling the world just how much Willie Garson loved being a dad.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO