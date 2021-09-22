Indiana reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,936 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 72 more people died with COVID-19 and 3,936 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 941,120 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,836 confirmed deaths.

An additional 479 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,436 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 41 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 18.1% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 30.8% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.25 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.13 million individuals with a 22.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 15 is 20.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11%.

A total of 6,452,406 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,225,111 first doses and 3,227,295 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

