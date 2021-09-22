Appalachian State vs. Marshall odds, line: 2021 college football picks, predictions from expert on 9-2 roll

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Ohio State scored a goal late in regulation to down Maryland, 2-1 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Maryland (4-2-3, 0-1-0 Big Ten) only had just one significant opportunity in the first 63 minutes of the game but they made it count. In the 63rd minute, Mikayla Dayes sprinted down the right sideline and only had Kori Locksley breaking towards the net. The senior forward put the ball exactly where it needed to be as it found Locksley's foot who then fired it off of the Buckeyes goalie and into the back of the net, tying the game at one. The Terps continued to pressure the Ohio State defense with Dayes nearly scoring in the 18th minute but her shot sailed off to the right.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO