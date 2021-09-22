Appalachian State vs. Marshall odds, line: 2021 college football picks, predictions from expert on 9-2 roll
The Appalachian State Mountaineers host one of the more intriguing games on their schedule on Thursday evening. The Mountaineers welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd to Kidd Brewer Stadium for a Sun Belt vs. Conference USA clash. The Mountaineers are 2-1 this season with only a two-point setback to Miami (FL) in the loss column. Marshall is also 2-1, including a 49-7 drubbing of Navy in the season opener.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0