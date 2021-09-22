PGA launches FIND A GOLF LESSON

On the 58th anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the march for voting rights took center stage in Washington, D.C. About 50 miles to the north of Washington in the unincorporated community of Owings Mills, Maryland, another kind of history took place as the latest march proceeded. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with a contingent from the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), including President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. (Dr. Chavis served as youth coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and on the advance team for Dr. King and participated in the 1963 march), and executive administrator Claudette Perry.

