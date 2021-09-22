CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA launches FIND A GOLF LESSON

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA has launched a new digital platform to connect golfers in search of lessons with PGA Professionals. The Find a Golf Lesson platform is embedded into the homepage of www.pga.info and will shortly also appear on selected external sites. Entirely free to use, it will enable all existing golfers,...

Sports Illustrated

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

The United States Ryder Cup team and captain Steve Stricker will host the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin against the European team captained by Padraig Harrington. This is the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by a year...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Fancy a golf lesson? The PGA just made it easier to connect with their experts

The PGA has launched a new digital platform to help you find an expert who will improve your golf. Find a Golf Lesson connects golfers looking for lessons, as well as those looking to take up the game, with PGA Professionals and it’s entirely free to use. Embedded into the...
GOLF
Metro International

Golf-Zalatoris ‘over the moon’ at being PGA Tour rookie of the year

(Reuters) – Will Zalatoris was named PGA Tour rookie of the year on Monday in a vote by his peers following a season in which he counted a Masters runner-up showing among his eight top-10 finishes. Zalatoris was selected for the Arnold Palmer Award over South African Garrick Higgo, making...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

England Golf launches ‘Activator Courses’ to help clubs grow the game

England Golf is set to launch a series of new Club Activator Courses to provide specialist training for volunteers who help their PGA professionals with recruitment drives and beginner sessions at local golf clubs. The scheme is supported by a £50,000 grant from The R&A and backed by the PGA...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Today’s Top Golf Industry Stories

GEO Foundation and partners present a strengthened platform to support and promote golf, sustainability and climate action. September has been earmarked as an annual focal point to champion the sport’s commitments, actions and results. Clarke credits impact of CBD following third win of the season. People 4:13 pm, September 23,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
UPI News

Golf: Patrick Cantlay beats Jon Rahm for PGA Tour Player of Year

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Tour Championship winner Patrick Cantlay was named the 2021 PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced. The No. 4 player in the Official World Golf Ranking edged No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain for the honor, also known as the Jack Nicklaus Award.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Lyle & Scott launches into US golf apparel market

Scottish-based clothing brand Lyle & Scott is to launch a full range of golf apparel into the United States next year. The range, which will be officially launched at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando in January, will see the brand continue to leverage its on-course history and 146-year-old fashion-lifestyle lineage to offer a sophisticated, modern golf aesthetic to the US market.
APPAREL
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Western golf team takes 3rd at PGA Jr. regional

In the 13u division, the Western Kentucky All-Stars, were seeded fourth in the four-team field on Saturday with an aggregate 18-hole team total (best 3 of 4) of 224, just behind the ERCC/265 All-Stars of Shreveport, Louisiana, with a 219. Leading the field were the Derby City All-Stars of Louisville,...
GOLF
okawvilletimes.com

Golf Agronomist At US PGA Tour In St. Louis

Blake Meentemeyer’s career as the Senior Director of Agronomy of the PGA Tour brought him “home” last week. The former Okawville resident spent two weeks at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis for the Ascension Charity Classic. Meentemeyer and his crew were responsible for the final grounds preparation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tennessee Tribune

In Historic Interview PGA Tour Commissioner Touts HBCU Inititives, Importance of Black Press and Future of Golf for Minorities

On the 58th anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the march for voting rights took center stage in Washington, D.C. About 50 miles to the north of Washington in the unincorporated community of Owings Mills, Maryland, another kind of history took place as the latest march proceeded. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with a contingent from the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), including President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. (Dr. Chavis served as youth coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and on the advance team for Dr. King and participated in the 1963 march), and executive administrator Claudette Perry.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Golf Clash launches Ryder Cup game

Playdemic and Electronic Arts have once again teamed up with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to bring the thrill of the Ryder Cup to fans and players of Golf Clash. The collaboration will see the Ryder Cup brand integrated into Golf Clash with a range of exclusive in-game content. Setting the scene for this exciting partnership is a brand-new Ryder Cup themed course which is classic links in style, featuring windswept terrain and open rolling dunes.
VIDEO GAMES
golfbusinessnews.com

PGA Welcomes Therabody as a Principal Partner

The Professional Golfers’ Association is delighted to announce that Therabody, the global wellness innovator and the creator of Theragun®, has joined its official partnership programme as a Principal Partner. As a Principal Partner, Therabody will join an elite group of businesses that represent the highest level of partnership with The...
BUSINESS

