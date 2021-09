Heavyweight MMA legend Alistair Overeem admitted that he wanted to finish his career in the UFC, but he won’t be getting that opportunity. Following a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov earlier this year, the UFC decided to release Overeem from its roster. At age 41, he is getting up there in age, and with a big salary as well, the UFC decided to let him go. Overeem ended up signing with GLORY kickboxing and he will fight Rico Verhoeven next. However, he wishes that he was still in the UFC.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO