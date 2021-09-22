Bravo’s Top Chef is Filming 19th Season in Houston

It took 19 seasons for Bravo’s Emmy and James Beard Award-Winning series “Top Chef“ to fully explore Houston’s culinary excellence. Often considered the nation’s most diverse city, Houston, with restaurants offering over 140 different cuisines, epitomizes what the show is striving to represent: an American culinary landscape where many cultures rub shoulders. Accompanying the announcement is artwork from local artist David Maldonado that represents some of Houston’s many culinary influences, as well as unique features of the city, such as the space program and the iconic downtown skyline.